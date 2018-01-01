Astronauts identify unknown microbes in space for first time

Astronauts aboard the International Station (ISS) have for the first time identified microbes in without having to samples back to Earth for tests.



The ability to identify microbes in could aid in the ability to diagnose and treat ailments in real time, as well as assisting in the identification of DNA-based life on other planets.



It could also benefit other experiments aboard the orbiting laboratory.Identifying microbes involves isolating the of samples, and then amplifying - or making many copies - of that that can then be sequenced, or identified.The investigation was broken into two parts: the collection of the microbial samples and amplification by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), then sequencing and identification of the microbes.conducted the experiment aboard the orbiting laboratory, with and the project's and her team watching and guiding her from the US.As part of regular microbial monitoring, petri plates were touched to various surfaces of the station.Working within the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) about a week later, Whitson transferred cells from growing bacterial colonies on those plates into miniature test tubes, something that had never been done before inOnce the cells were successfully collected, it was time to isolate the and prepare it for sequencing, enabling the identification of the unknown organisms - another first for microbiology.The MinION device was used to sequence the amplified The data were downlinked to the team in for analysis and identification."Once we actually got the data on the ground we were able to turn it around and start analysing it," said Aaron Burton,The samples were returned to Earth soon after. Biochemical and sequencing tests were completed in ground labs to confirm the findings from the station.Researchers ran tests multiple times to confirm accuracy. Each time, the results were exactly the same on the ground as in orbit.

