At -15.2 deg C, Leh coldest in JK

experienced the coldest night of this winter with the minimum there settling around 15 degrees Celsius below the freezing point, as the mercury continued its downward trend in valley and region.



town, in the frontier region of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 15.2 degrees Celsius last night, against minus 13.8 degrees Celsius of the previous night, an of the department here said.



It was the season's lowest night in the town, which was the coldest recorded place in the state last night.The said city, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius last night, while the mercury in in south settled at a low of minus 4.0 degrees Celsiusa degree down from the previous night.Kokernag town recorded a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsiusa drop of 1.5 degrees from yesterday, the said.Kupwara town in north registered a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius last night, he said.He said the mercury at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north settled at a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsiusup from the previous night's minus 6.6 degrees Celsius.The resort was the only place where the night increased last night.The night in Pahalgam - the famous health resort which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra recorded a low of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius compared to yesterday's minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, the said.is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - a 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum, and the drops considerably.It ends on January 31 next year, but the wave continues even after that in the valley.The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai- Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).The Office has forecast mainly dry in till January 3, after which it said there are chances of isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall over the valley.

