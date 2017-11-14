We've suffered due to terror, time for us to mitigate it: Modi at Asean

India has suffered from terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said as he called for joint efforts to mitigate the menace.

Addressing leaders of the Asean member states in Manila, Prime Minister Modi said India will continue its support to Asean for a rules-based security architecture for the region.

"We have suffered due to the menace of The time has come for us to unite and think about mitigating terrorism," Modi said at the Asean-India Summit.

Stating that 50 years of ASEAN is an occasion of pride, joy and a time to think ahead about its members can achieve, Modi said India places the Asean at the core of its ' '

"Our ties with Asean are old and we want to further strengthen cooperation," he said.

"We will continue our support to Asean for a rules-based security architecture for the region," Modi told the Asean leaders.

He said 125 crore Indians are waiting to welcome the Asean leaders as the chief guests for the 2018 Republic Day.

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei are the members of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).