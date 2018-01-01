At least eight dead as passenger boat capsizes in Indonesia

At least eight people died and several others remain missing after a passenger boat capsized off the coast of today, an said, in the latest deadly maritime accident in



The ferry was carrying some 45 people when it sank just minutes after leaving Tanjung Selor in North province, said Gusti a senior of the and rescue agency.



Some 33 people have so far been rescued and navy personnel have been dispatched to search for the remaining passengers, but he said high waves are impeding operations."We don't know yet what has caused the accident and how exactly it happened. But we'll try to figure that out and are now focusing on finding the remaining passengers," Mulyadi told AFP.It is the latest boat accident in the vast Indonesian archipelago, which relies heavily on boats to ferry people around its 17,000 islands, but has a patchy safety record.Last July, eight people drowned in a boat accident on the same route from Tarakan to Tanjung Selor.On last year at least 23 people died when a tourist boat from burst into flames.It was carrying about 250 local holidaymakers to celebrate the New Year on near

