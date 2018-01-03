Audi 2017 sales in India up 2 pc at 7,876 units

German luxury carmaker today reported 2 per cent increase in its total sales in at 7,876 units.



The company, which completed ten years of operations in in 2017, had sold 7,720 units in the previous year.



Reflecting on the journey, Head said, " completed ten years in in 2017 and we are delighted that within this short span, it has become one of the most for enthusiasts in the country."Commenting on the outlook, he said, the company is looking forward to the launch of popular SUV, Q5 new generation this month."Apart from this, we promise to bring some more exhilarating cars for enthusiasts this year...I can promise that 2018 will be the year of some of the most exhilarating products from the line-up," Ansari added.Last year, had 10 launches, including the A3 Sedan, A3 Cabriolet, SUV Q3, sedan A5, and S5 among others.The company also spread its reach to tier 2 and tier 3 towns in and has an overall of over 90 customer touch points that include showrooms, workshops and Used Car ( Approved Plus) facilities.

