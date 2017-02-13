Audi launches diesel variant of A4 sedan priced at Rs 40 lakh

German luxury car maker on Monday launched the diesel variant of its priced at Rs 40.2 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with a maximum power of 190hp and is mated with 7-speed transmission.

Commenting on the launch, India Head Rahil Ansari said: "With a tremendous response received on A4 30 TFSI (petrol), we are now introducing the A4 with a diesel engine which is even more powerful than the previous generation A4."

He said the technology available on the earlier A4 has been redeveloped to offer on the new version of the company's best-selling model in India.

The new A4 diesel has a top speed of 237 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 in 7.7 seconds. It delivers fuel economy of 18.25 kmpl as certified by ARAI, the company said.

sells a range of models in India, including sedans A3, A4, A6 and A8 along with SUVs such as Q3, Q5, Q7 and sports cars such as RS 7 Sportback and R8 V10 among others.