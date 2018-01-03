Aurionpro to sell ID, access mgmt biz to KPMG for Rs 217 cr

based IT firm today said a subsidiary of the company will sell its identity and to LLP for about Rs 217 crore.



"On January 3, 2017, Cyberinc, an subsidiary, entered into a definitive agreement with LLP, for sale of its identity and (IAM) The is expected to close on January 31, 2018," the IT firm said in a regulatory filing.



The company claimed that is the largest independent IAM provider in the world with a global team of 190-persons, having presence in the US, India, and the"The proposed sale will require participation of US, UK, and ..the aggregate purchase price will be around Rs 217.6 crore, all cash, and excludes the product- Entitlement Server," the statement said.IAM contributed to about Rs 172 crore in global revenues during the financial year 2016-17 and revenues stood at Rs 90 crore, the statement added.in a separate statement said that IAM acquisition will enhance its existing capabilities as a leader in and expand the firm's ability to provide clients with emerging and more agile IAM solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)