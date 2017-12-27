Aurobindo gets USFDA nod for Fondaparinux Sodium injection

Pharma today said it has received final approval from the US regulator to manufacture and market its generic version of Fondaparinux Sodium injection used to prevent



The approval by (USFDA) is for multiple strengths of of 2.5 mg/0.5 mL, 5 mg/0.4 mL, 7.5 mg/0.6 mL, and 10 mg/0.8 mL single-dose prefilled syringes, the company said in a statement.



"The product will be launched in January 2018," it added.The approved ANDA is a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed Arixtra Injection of Ireland, it said.Citing IMS data, the company said the injection has an estimated market size of USD 73 million for the 12 months ended October 2017."This is the 52nd ANDA (including 2 tentative approvals) to be approved out of Unit IV formulation facility in Hyderabad, used for manufacturing general injectable and ophthalmic products," the company said.Shares of Pharma were trading at Rs 697.85 apiece, up 2.03 per cent from the previous close on the

