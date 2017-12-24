Australia paceman Cummins defends bouncers at tail-enders

Fast bowler says will continue to bowl bouncers at England's tail- enders during the last two tests of series despite concerns the tactic is intimidating and potentially dangerous.



has already won the five-test series 3-0 and the fourth Test begins at the Ground on Tuesday.



Cummins struck No. 11 on the side of the head shortly before the end of the third test at Perth, leaving a on the Englishman's ear. He said yesterday that the tactic of short-pitched at tail-enders is legitimate and that he has faced more than 50 bouncers from England's pacemen in the series so far.In a newspaper column this week, former called on the umpires of the fourth and fifth tests to more stringently enforce rules around intimidatoryCummins said had deliberately targeted the tail-enders with bouncers and would continue to do so."We think that's our best chance of getting them out," he said. "They're all pretty competent batters."Stuart Broad's got a test match hundred and Anderson's got an 80-odd. We know we're going to cop it as well so we spend lots of time in the nets working on it. I've copped about 50 so far this series so we get back as much as we dish out."Cummins said he was alarmed when the he bowled at Anderson in struck the Englishman flush on the side of the helmet, dazing him."You're always concerned when someone gets hit in the head but once you find out they're OK, I think it's part of cricket," Cummins said.chief executive has defended Cummins and his fellow fast bowlers and"I don't think there's anything new about fast bowlers attacking tail-enders where they show an area of vulnerability," Sutherland said. "That's up to the umpires to (enforce intimidatory laws). I certainly don't have any problem with fast bowlers attacking batsmen and trying to get them out."Team officials said today that Starc will miss the test with a bruised right heel and will be replaced by Jackson Bird, who played his most-recent test in on last year.Bird, who has 34 wickets in eight tests, is not as fast as Starc but uses the effectively."Being tall I don't find it a hard delivery to bowl," Bird said. "I don't think in any game of we go out to intentionally hurt the opposition."It's something we use to get the tail-enders out as quickly and efficiently as possible. As a tai-lender I know I'm going to cop it. I do cop that in first-class and I've got no worries about it."Hazlewood will now lead the Australian attack at the MCG."He's very disappointed," Hazlewood said of Starc today."You do feel that extra responsibility I guess, but I've played quite a few tests without Mitch now. It feels a bit normal.

