Automobile engineer drowns in Ozarkhed dam in Nashik

A 25-year-old man drowned in Ozarkhed when he went to swim in the water, police said today. The victim, Mohamed Momin Sarvar, hailing from Odisha and working as an with a local automobile company, yesterday went on a picnic near the along with his friends. Later, they all went for swimming in the dam, but Sarvar got swept away in the water. His friends later fished him out of the water and rushed him to hospital where doctors declared him dead, an at station said. The body was sent for postmortem, the said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

