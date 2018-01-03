Autopsy reveals Sherin died of 'homicidal violence': report

An has revealed that 3-year- old Indian girl died of "homicidal violence," a media report claimed today, quoting multiple sources who have reviewed the much-awaited document on her mysterious



Sherin went missing on October 7 and her body was found on October 22 in a culvert in suburban by a cadaver dog after an Her body was identified days later.



Sherin died of "homicidal violence", a enforcement official in Dallas, Texas, confirmed to station, indicating the manner of for the girl, nearly three months after she went missing from her home and was later found dead.An earlier report by the same station had said that the report of Sherin has been handed over to the attorneys for the adoptive Indian-American parents of Sherin - Wesley Mathews andDuring a hearing in late November, a doctor testified before a that Sherin, who was adopted from India, had broken bones and had injuries in various stages of healing, indicating abuse.Initially, Sherin's foster father Wesley told police that he put her outside their home at 3 a.m. to discipline her for not drinking her milk.His story changed after her body was found in a culvert, telling police that he "physically assisted" with pouring the milk down Sherin's throat and then moved her body after he realised she had choked and died.Wesley also admitted to police that he removed Sherin's body from the home after changing his story multiple times on the events leading up to her Wesley and his wife Sini also left Sherin home alone the night before her disappearance, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.Wesley, 37, is charged with injury to a child, while the adoptive mother, Sini, 35, is charged with abandoning or endangering a child. Both are currently lodged in a jail.The representing said the report, received on Tuesday evening from the County District Attorney's Office, does not implicate her in Sherin's"There is nothing in the results that indicate had anything to do with the of Sherin Mathews," told WFAA in a statement.The report did not provide details of the conducted by Medical Examiner.The about the report on Sherin has reportedly been sent to Wesley and Sini as they are expected to appear in later today for a Child (CPS) custody hearing for their 4-year-old biological daughter. She was removed from the home by CPS officials after Sherin went missing.The couple can either forfeit their parental rights during today's hearing, or the could decide a date for a civil trial to possibly terminate their rights, the report said.Today's hearing would mark the third CPS hearing for the Indian-American adoptive parents of Sherin.Last month, the couple, hailing from Kerala, temporarily lost their rights to see their biological child, who has been placed with a family member in the area.During the hearing, both Wesley and Sini pleaded the fifth amendment in in response to pointed questions about their alleged involvement in Sherin's to avoid self-incrimination.Meanwhile, a community group has thanked the Richardson Police Department for its ongoing investigation into Sherin'sA group made up of Richardson residents presented police with a plaque yesterday, thanking them for their response and hard work in the complex and high-profile case that had attracted internationalBill Allen, who lived near where Sherin's body was found, presented the special plaque to the police department. With his neighbours, they formed an informal group to express gratitude for all the investigators. They also dedicated a bench in Sherin's memory this past weekend, FOX4News.com reported."To have the community come together and come to us and acknowledge the good work that the men and women of this police department have done means so, so much to us," said

