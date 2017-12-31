'Avg distance covered by trucks up by 100-150 km/day post GST'

The average distance covered by a in the country has increased by up to 100-150 kilometres a day as compared to what vehicles were covering in the pre- era, according to sector's representatives.



Goods and Services (GST) was implemented on July 1, 2017.



Its been six months since the brought in the and the impact of the new regime has been such that average distance covered by a in is between 400- 450 km/a mark today, of logistic firm TCI Express P C Sharma toldThe trucks these days on an average are covering 100-150 kilometres more compared to pre- period, Tiger Chairman and MD Harpreet Singh Malhotra said.Earlier, due to various hiccups like check points, barricading at various levels, octroi, trucks were travelling 10-12 hours and were able to move about 300-350 kilometres in a days time, Sharma said."Our trucks which were travelling from to Bengaluru, had to stop at least at 5 to 6 places and at each stoppage a minimum 5 hour was wasted," Sharma said.TCI Express has 4 per cent share in the domestic express industry.The time taken to make deliveries to customers like auto majors and and drug firms and Dr Reddy's Lab has also reduced, he said.Tiger Logistics, which has some big customers like Hero MotoCorp and and from auto sector, and and Sukam from electronics, said the landmark decision of removing octroi is not just benefiting the transporters but also the consumers.This has also brought down the maintenance costs of vehicles by up to 30 per cent. Due to uninterrupted journeys, the mileage has also improved by 10-15 per cent, Malhotra said.He further said, "The harassment of our drivers by authorities on highways has ended due to which no money has to be paid to anyone except for the duties. Our trucks cover up to 120 kilometres more every day".Delhi-based SafeExpress, which provides value-added services for 9 different verticals, said the time and distance of its trucks has improved by 20-30 per cent post implementation of theHowever, all three lamented that the congestion within the cities is getting bad to worse day by day. Trucks can not pass freely."There are certain terrains like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and entire Northeast where the highway conditions are still substandard, which significantly brings down the overall average speed of trucks on the highways," Vineet Kanaujia, (Marketing), said.Sharma said the distance can further go up if constructs outer ring roads in Tier II and III cities. The trucks reach these cities and as they are bound to pass through the city which is not possible during day hours, the vehicles keep on waiting for the sun to set and entry reopen.Manish B Agarwal, Partner and Leader, Infrastructure, India, said the trucks in the country have started covering greater distances since the country-wide implementation of the new structure.The performance of the sector which comprises of transport sector (consisting of unorganised small businesses, trucking, fleets and large transport companies), storage and warehousing has also gone up, he added.

