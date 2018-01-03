Avg number of Indian export trucks 12 per day at Wagah in Nov

The daily average number of Indian trucks laden with export goods at Attari- border has come down drastically to about 12 in November last year as compared 105 in the same month previous year, was informed today.



"The daily average number of Indian export trucks at Attari- border was around 12 in November 2017 as compared to 105 in November 2016," and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.



He also said that instances of quarantine-related difficulties for export of some perishable goods to have been brought to the notice of the"The issue has been taken up with the of through the for resolution," he added.In a separate reply, he said a major factor affecting India's bilateral trade with the neighbouring country is the prevailing political relationship between the two countries.It also affects the policy framework of the bilateral trade.The two-way commerce between the countries declined to USD 2.27 billion in 2016-17 from USD 2.61 billion in the previous fiscal.

