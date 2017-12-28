Axis Bank dives 2% after Sebi order to probe data leak

of today tanked nearly 2 per cent after market regulator ordered the lender to conduct a probe into the alleged data leak.



In its first order in the WhatsApp leak case, regulator last night ordered to strengthen its systems and conduct an internal probe to fix responsibility as the initial investigation showed that the leakage was due to "inadequacy" of processes at the



The stock slumped to a low of Rs 544.35, down 1.83 per cent from its previous close on theOn the NSE, it opened at Rs 546.15, lost ground and hit Rs 544, down 1.91 per cent.late last night had said it would work with on the issue of 'leakage' of unpublished price sensitive information and take appropriate action.has to complete the inquiry within three months and file a report to within seven days thereafter, the regulator said, after it found that the company's for the June quarter were "either identical or matched closely with the figures" in circulation on WhatsApp prior to an official announcement."The will work with and the best experts in the field to investigate the matter and will take action as appropriate," had said yesterday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)