Ayodhya case, triple talaq to be discussed at AIMPLB's meet in Feb

Developments in the Ram Janmabhumi- case, triple talaq and other social issues will be deliberated upon by the office bearers of the (AIMPLB) at its two-day annual general meeting beginning February 10 in The board is also likely to finalise its roadmap for the coming year in the meeting. AIMPLB today said that the annual general meeting of the board will be held in on February 10 and 11. "In this meeting, the campaign being run against social evils such as triple talaq and dowry will be reviewed. The AIMPLB feels that without social awareness, no system in the country can run. The board is running a big campaign in the country. The messengers of the board will reach every madrassa and mosque and tell people to stay away from social evils like dowry and triple talaq," he said. Nomani added that a progress report will also be sought about the work done and based on this a plan for the next year will be prepared. "Since the cases of triple talaq happen generally among the less educated, hence the board will work hard in the rural areas. Students and teachers of madrassas will be included as messengers.

Their main job will be to spread the message about evils of dowry and triple talaq. If the need for divorce arises, then one should first contact and consult a cleric, and stay away from triple talaq," Nomani said. The said this campaign had gained momentum in the past one year. Nomani said the board was also using various in this regard. "The AIMPLB is strictly against triple-talaq, but in some circumstances, triple-talaq has been recognised. In many cases, the women themselves seek triple talaq. People, who are not involved with the (Muslim) society perceive that all the cases of triple-talaq are committed by men. This is completely wrong," Nomani said. He said that discussions will also be held on the developments in the case.