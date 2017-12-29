Azerbaijan gives lengthy sentences to Islamist group

An Azerbaijani today gave jail terms ranging from 12 to 15 years to members of an group, who claim they were tortured in to giving confessions.



The jail terms were handed to 12 members of the "Movement for Muslim Unity", a Shiite group, by a in the oil-rich country's capital



The group's told AFP the men were found guilty of "an attempt to take power, terrorism, preparation of mass unrest and other serious crimes".The group reject the charges and claim they were tortured and coerced in to giving confessions while in detention, the added.In January, handed long sentences, from 10 to 20 years, to activists for "terrorism" and hate crimes.Among them was the of the Popular Front party Fuad Gahramanly, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of inciting religious hatred and mass unrest.has accused the Movement for Muslim Unity of aiming to establish a sharia state in the ex-Soviet country, which is secular but has a Shiite Muslim majority.has ruled since 2003. He succeeded his father Heydar Aliyev, a former officer and communist-era leader who had ruled the country with an iron fist since 1993.Azerbaijani authorities have faced strong international criticism over claims they routinely harass and jail Aliyev's opponents on trumped-up charges. Rights groups say officials have stepped up pressure on opponents since Aliyev's re- election for a third term in 2013.

