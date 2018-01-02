B'desh court orders arrest of Khalida Zia for arson attack

A today ordered the arrest of former in connection with bomb attacks on a bus during an anti- agitation in 2015 that killed eight persons, a said.



of the Comilla district accepted the charge sheet filed by the police in the case and issued the arrest warrant, the said.



The Nationalist Party (BNP), led by 72-year- old Zia, had boycotted the 2014 which were held under the The had emerged as the main opposition party outside parliament.The BNP, along with 20 alliance partners, had given a call for a nationwide transport blockade in 2015 in protest againstEight passengers were killed after protestors hurled petrol bombs on a bus in the central Comilla district during the agitation."The issued the arrest warrant after accepting the charge sheet submitted by police," the told over telephone.The former is also facing a number of graft cases and a sedition charge for her "slanderous" remarks two years ago when she "expressed doubts" about the casualty figures of 1971 Liberation War in which officially three million people were killed, during the nine-month long war againstZia also faces similar charges in different courts for spearheading a protracted violent campaign three years ago in which over 125 people lost their lives, mostly in arson attacks on buses and trucks.Today's order came a day after prosecutors demanded death sentence for the leader and Zia's son and 48 others for their alleged involvement in two cases of murder and blasts.Rehman, the BNP's who lives in exile in London, is accused of planning an attack in 2004 in which more than 10 grenades were thrown in a rally organised by Sheikh Hasina's party when she was in opposition and Zia was in power.Hasina, who sustained permanent hearing impairment, had a narrow escape in the attack that killed 24 people and injured 300 others.

