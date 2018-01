Badly strained UK hospitals to delay non-urgent procedures

Officials say extreme seasonal pressure on Britain's hospital system means many non-urgent procedures must be put off for weeks.



officials are telling hospitals to delay some procedures to free up staff and beds to deal with emergency patients.



The restrictions are set to last until at least the end of January and are predicted to affect around 55,000 operations.today apologised for the problems."It is absolutely not what I want," he told He said there is no question the hospitals are facing real pressures at the moment.NHS says the pressures may increase because of "early signs" of spreading flu.Many hospitals are operating at or near full capacity, with reports of long waits for treatment in emergency rooms.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)