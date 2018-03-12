Badminton tourney for judges of subordinate courts in Bihar

A badminton tournament was organised for the judges of subordinate courts in for the first time, organisers said. The two-day tournament was inaugurated by Justice of the on Saturday while Justice of gave away prizes to the winners yesterday. The tournament was organised by the Judicial Service Association (BJSA). "A total of 50 participants (both men and women) took part in the tournament," BJSA and Jamui cum sub-judge Ajit Kumar Singh said. The tournament was organised at Secretariat Club here. While giving away the prizes, Justice Kumar said a healthy mind resides in a healthy body and games and contribute a lot in that.

