JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

16 years on, US military presence in Afghanistan growing

Cameron Diaz has retired from acting: Selma Blair
Business Standard

Badminton tourney for judges of subordinate courts in Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

A badminton tournament was organised for the judges of subordinate courts in Bihar for the first time, organisers said. The two-day tournament was inaugurated by Justice Navin Sinha of the Supreme Court on Saturday while Justice Arun Kumar of Patna High Court gave away prizes to the winners yesterday. The tournament was organised by the Bihar Judicial Service Association (BJSA). "A total of 50 participants (both men and women) took part in the tournament," BJSA secretary and Jamui Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate cum sub-judge Ajit Kumar Singh said. The tournament was organised at Secretariat Sports Club here. While giving away the prizes, Justice Kumar said a healthy mind resides in a healthy body and games and sports contribute a lot in that.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 12 2018. 10:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements