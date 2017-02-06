Bajaj Auto launches BS-IV compliant Pulsar RS200, NS200 models

Bajaj Auto on Monday announced the launch of its BS-IV emission norm compliant 2017 edition of Pulsar RS200 and NS200 models priced up to Rs 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BSIV Pulsar RS200 is available in both ABS and non-ABS variants. While the non-ABS version is priced at Rs 1.22 lakh, the ABS variant is tagged at Rs 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom-Delhi), the company said in a statement.
On the other hand, the BSIV Pulsar NS200 is available at a starting price of Rs 96,453 (ex-showroom-Delhi), it added.
Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto President Motorcycle Business Eric Vas said with the new 2017 Pulsar range the company is offering discerning motorcyclists a combination of sporty responsive performance, high-quality finish and handling.
The new RS200 is equipped with advanced technology such as ABS, fuel injection, liquid cooling, perimeter frame and twin projector headlamps.
While the 2017 edition of the Pulsar NS200 comes with a liquid cooled, four valves, triple spark engine that complies with BS-IV norms, the company said.
