Balrampur Chini Mills to buy back shares worth Rs 175 cr

Mills, the country's second-largest sugar firm, today announced a of equity worth Rs 175 crore through a tender offer.



In a filing, the company said it will buy back 10 million equity at a face value of Rs 1 each from shareholders on a proportionate basis.



The would be through a tender offer at a price of Rs 175 per share payable in cash.



The company has fixed January 13 as record date for determining the entitlement and the names of the shareholders, who are eligible to participate in the offer. Ltd is manager to the offer.



The buyback, which has already been approved by the company's shareholders, is subject to receipt of necessary regulatory clearances.



Participation in the is voluntary. is a more efficient form of returning surplus cash to the members holding equity of the company.



has 11 sugar factories in Uttar Pradesh, and an aggregate crushing capacity of 79,000 tonnes per day. It also has three distilleries.

Press Trust of India