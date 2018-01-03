Bandh: No school buses running in Mumbai, BEST buses attacked

Amid call for a shut-down across given by leaders to protest the violence during the bicentennial celebration of the Bhima- battle, civic buses were again targeted in today.



Thirteen buses of the civic transport service 'BEST' were damaged by protesters in Kalanagar area (Bandra), Dharavi, Kamraj Nagar, Santosh Nagar, and Hanuman Nagar, an from the of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.



The city had witnessed a major disruption of road traffic owing to protests in the eastern suburbs yesterday.Suburban trains were running normally today morning though activists tried to stage blockades on tracks at on the Central line and Goregaon on the Western line, railway officials said.Mumbai's famed tiffin carriers, Dabbawalas, chose not to provide their services today.Mahesh Narvekar, senior from the civic body's Disaster Management Unit, had said earlier that the BEST buses will not run on some sensitive routes including Kandivali-Akurli, Dindoshi-Hanuman Nagar, Chandivali-Sangharsh Nagar, Khairani Road-Sakinaka, Sahar Cargo, Mulund Check Naka and Jijamata Nagar.Anil Garg, of the (SBOA), told PTI, "99 per cent of our buses are off the road in the state today for security reasons. Only one or two per cent of buses are on roads.""We have decided not to ply school buses in the first shift (during morning hours) today and if circumstances allow, we will run the buses in the second shift," Garg said."Since law and order situation is beyond our control, we cannot take risk," he added.Some 40,000 school buses are affiliated to the SBOA in the state.Garg also claimed that some school buses were damaged by protesters in today, but police did not corroborate the claim.Though the government has not declared a school holiday, many parents chose not to send children to school.Vijay Shukla, a resident of suburban Vikhroli, said, "I have twop kids, both studying at a school in Vikhroli east. Though school was open today, I suggested they stay at home."Offices in major commercial hubs too witnessed low attendance, as employees stayed away from work fearing violence.Subhash Talekar, of the Dabbawala Association, said, "Since most of our customers may find it difficult to reach office, we have decided to suspend our services today."protesters descended on tracks at and Goregaon stations in the morning."Few protesters tried to disrupt Railway services at but were immediately cleared by the Railway Protection Force and Services are running uninterrupted on Central Railway," said Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson,There were protests at Goregaon and Virar on the Western suburban line too. "Tracks have been evacuated of protesters and have been resumed at Virar and Goregaon from 9.05 am," said in a tweet.Police today registered nine cases in connection with yesterday's violent protests. Over hundred people have been detained in the city since yesterday.

