Bandh observed in Sivakasi in support of fireworks industry

A day-long was observed today here in support of the industry which has been on an indefinite closure since December 26 demanding exemption of from the ambit of the Environment Protection Act.



Most of the shops, hotels, vegetable markets in the country's hub remained closed while autorickshaws and taxis stayed off the roads in response to the called by various bodies and supported by various political parties.



Around 2,000 workers of the units took out a rally and held a demonstration in front of the local Divisional Officer (RDO) office, police said.About 860 factories and ancillary units, employing around eight lakh workers, are taking part in the shut down called by the All Federation of Associations (AIFFA) which entered the ninth day today.They are also demanding expeditious hearing of a public interest litigation pending in the Supreme seeking a nation-wide ban on firecrackers to protect the environment.The manufacturers here, which meet 85 per cent of the country's demand, say that in view of the pendency of PIL, traders have not been placing orders and paying advance, which used to help them as working capital.Stating that there was an apprehension that the could ban fireworks, they want the central and state governments to protect their livelihood.The apex had on October 9 said that no firecrackers would be sold in the Delhi- during Diwali this year while banning its sale till November 1.

