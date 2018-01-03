Bandh total in Amravati, stray incidents of violence reported

Responding to the call given by Prakash Ambedkar, a total was observed in the district today protesting Monday's violence at Bhima



Protesters submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the through resident deputy



The memorandum submitted to the CM and demanded that those involved in the violence at Bhima be booked under the National Security Act and the Control of Organised Act.They also demanded trying the case in a fast track with to plead it.The protesters also demanded permanent police security for the Smriti Stumbh at Bhima and compensation worth Rs. one crore to the family of the deceased and Rs.75,000 each to those injured in the violence.They also demanded an impartial probe in the matter through a panel headed by former of India, Justice KG Balakrishnan.The protesters demanded the arrest of and who, they alleged, were responsible for the violence against the dalits.Barring stray incidents of tyre burning and stone pelting, the was largely peaceful in the city and the district, said officialsState transport buses and city buses did not ply on the roads while the ordered closure of schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

