Bangladesh arrests suspected Islamist militant near Rohingya

police today arrested a suspected Islamist militant from the border district of Ukhia, near camps where thousands of Rohingya Muslims fleeing a military crackdown in have taken shelter.



The (RAB), an elite police tasked with tackling Islamist extremism in the Muslim-majority country, said it detained 30-year-old for allegedly communicating with international Jihadist groups.



Awal was freed on bail in January after he was charged with anti- and explosives-related offences in the region, RAB said in a statement.But after his release, Awal "communicated with various international militant groups through in an effort to establish Khilafat (a caliphate) through so-called Jihad," Amin said.Police allege Awal is a member of a new faction of the Jamayetul Mujahideen (JMB), a homegrown Islamist group, and was involved in organising local extremists.The new JMB faction has been blamed for a wave of attacks on foreigners and religious minorities, including the deadly attack on a posh Dhaka cafe last year in which 18 foreigners were shot and hacked to death.But the RAB's Amin said authorities have not found any connections so far between Awal and Rohingya refugees.An estimated 655,000 Rohingya have left since late August to escape what UN officials have termed ethnic cleansing with possible "elements of genocide".Most of the refugees have settled in Bangladesh's southeastern border areas likeBangladeshi authorities have stepped up security and surveillance efforts in the Rohingya camps over fears the squalid settlements could be perfect recruitment grounds for homegrown and international extremist groups.The country's border forces have also tightened patrols to prevent Rohingya militants -- who have carried out a series of attacks on security posts since October last year -- from entering territory.

