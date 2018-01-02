Bangladeshi, 2 others nabbed for running passport racket

A Bangladeshi national was among three arrested by the Police's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) for allegedly being part of a gang that got passports made on the basis of fake documents, officials said.



In a joint operation by intelligence sleuths and the state police, the ATS arrested Bangladeshi national from Kursi village in the station area of



A number of documents made using fake address proofs including two cards, PAN card, driving licence, voter card, residence proof, photo copy of passport, cheque books, passbooks, cards, three besides photo copies of voter and cards of four other persons with West Bengal addresses, passports and driving licences were recovered from Ali, according to police officials.The two others - and - were arrested from Deoband in Saharanpur, an said.The ATS had been getting information about a gang active in getting passports and other documents made for Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in the country, he said."During investigations the name of had come to light. Ali belonging to Barisal, had got such a made for himself from Deoband and was also an active member of the gang," the said.The ATS is investigating into several entries of over Rs one lakh in his from Saudi Arabia, the said.From the two persons arrested from Deoband, a laptop, printer, scanner, finished and unfinished documents and photographs were recovered, he said.During interrogation, it came to light that the gang used to get card, voter card and other documents prepared on the basis of affidavits and fake school certificates, the said.They even managed to get passports made in return of money, an said."Further interrogation is on and stern action will be taken against the revenue department and police employees facilitating this unlawful act," IG ATS Aseem Arun said.More information with regard to national security and terror activities are being gathered and steps will be taken to smash the network. The accused will be brought here on transit remand, the IG added.Recently, three Bangladeshi youths, suspected to have links with Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), were arrested by UP ATS fromMohammad Imran, Rajiuddin and all brothers were caught while boarding the Howrah-Amritsar Express train in September last year.During interrogation, they confessed that they were residents of and fake cards were found from their possession, officials said.The ABT also called Ansar Bangla is implicated in crimes including some brutal attacks and murders of atheist bloggers in It is an inspired Islamic extremist group.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)