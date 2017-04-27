TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rupee strengthens to 20-month high
Business Standard

Bank credit demand inches up 5.5% in first fortnight of FY18

For the fortnight to April 14, bank credit stood at Rs 76.31 lakh crore

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Banks

After plunging to an over six-decade low of 5.08 per cent in FY17, bank credit inched up to 5.52 per cent in the fortnight to April 14, according to the RBI data. For the fortnight to April 14, bank credit stood at Rs 76.31 lakh crore, up 5.52 per cent from Rs 72.31 lakh crore in the week to April 15, 2016, thus, beginning the new financial year on a promising note. For the year to March, banks’ outstanding credit stood at Rs 78.81 lakh crore, against Rs 75.01 lakh crore as on April 1, 2016. The low credit growth in FY17 was due to high bad debt and almost nil corporate demand.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Bank credit demand inches up 5.5% in first fortnight of FY18

For the fortnight to April 14, bank credit stood at Rs 76.31 lakh crore

For the fortnight to April 14, bank credit stood at Rs 76.31 lakh crore After plunging to an over six-decade low of 5.08 per cent in FY17, bank credit inched up to 5.52 per cent in the fortnight to April 14, according to the RBI data. For the fortnight to April 14, bank credit stood at Rs 76.31 lakh crore, up 5.52 per cent from Rs 72.31 lakh crore in the week to April 15, 2016, thus, beginning the new financial year on a promising note. For the year to March, banks’ outstanding credit stood at Rs 78.81 lakh crore, against Rs 75.01 lakh crore as on April 1, 2016. The low credit growth in FY17 was due to high bad debt and almost nil corporate demand.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Bank credit demand inches up 5.5% in first fortnight of FY18

For the fortnight to April 14, bank credit stood at Rs 76.31 lakh crore

After plunging to an over six-decade low of 5.08 per cent in FY17, bank credit inched up to 5.52 per cent in the fortnight to April 14, according to the RBI data. For the fortnight to April 14, bank credit stood at Rs 76.31 lakh crore, up 5.52 per cent from Rs 72.31 lakh crore in the week to April 15, 2016, thus, beginning the new financial year on a promising note. For the year to March, banks’ outstanding credit stood at Rs 78.81 lakh crore, against Rs 75.01 lakh crore as on April 1, 2016. The low credit growth in FY17 was due to high bad debt and almost nil corporate demand.

image
Business Standard
177 22