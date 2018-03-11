Bar council polls: NGT seeks govt reply on plea to ban paper use

-
A plea seeking a ban on use of paper posters and pamphlets for canvassing in the upcoming Delhi State Bar Council elections has prompted the National Green Tribunal to seek a response from the Centre among others. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the bar council of Delhi and the candidates for the elections and sought their reply. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Legal Aid Committee of the NGT, seeking prohibition on the use of paper posters and pamphlets for canvassing or campaigning by the candidates. The elections of the bar council are scheduled to be held on March 16 and 17 at the Delhi High Court premises The plea has asked for a direction to ensure that the polls are conducted and completed without degrading the environment by adopting alternative environmental-friendly modes of campaigning with recyclable material. The matter will come for hearing tomorrow. A group of lawyers had earlier approached the Supreme Court, seeking its approval for having more venues for the polling instead of only the high court premises.
