Bar council polls: NGT seeks govt reply on plea to ban paper use

A plea seeking a ban on use of paper posters and pamphlets for in the upcoming State Bar has prompted the National Green to seek a response from the Centre among others. A bench headed by Justice issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the bar council of and the candidates for the elections and sought their reply. The was hearing a plea filed by the of the NGT, seeking prohibition on the use of paper posters and pamphlets for or campaigning by the candidates. The elections of the bar council are scheduled to be held on March 16 and 17 at the High Court premises The plea has asked for a direction to ensure that the polls are conducted and completed without degrading the environment by adopting alternative environmental-friendly modes of campaigning with recyclable material. The matter will come for hearing tomorrow. A group of lawyers had earlier approached the Supreme Court, seeking its approval for having more venues for the polling instead of only the high court premises.

