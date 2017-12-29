Bathinda coldest place in Punjab

Bathinda in Punjab turned out to be the coldest place in the state today, recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.
Neighbouring Haryana also remained under the grip of intense chill.
Intense cold also swept Amritsar, which recorded a low of 4.8 deg C.Cold weather conditions also prevailed in Ludhiana, where the minimum temperature settled at 5.8 deg C, a MeT Department official said here.
Halwara registered a low of 6.4 deg C.Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded respective minimums of 5.4 deg C and 8.9 deg C.
Pathankot recorded a low of 5.3 deg C while Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 7.7 deg C.Chandigarh recorded a low of 7.2 deg C.
In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place recording a low of 4.9 deg C.
Narnaul, too, experienced a cold night at 5.5 deg C while Karnal recorded a low of 5.6 deg C. Rohtak braved the chill at a low of 6.7 deg C.
Ambala registered a low of 8.2 deg C while Bhiwani's minimum settled at 7.4 deg C. Sirsa recorded a low of 5.4 deg C.
The MeT official said fog enveloped many places in Punjab and Haryana including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Hisar and Karnal.
However, the sky was clear in Chandigarh.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU