India to play in Champions Trophy: BCCI

The Indian cricket team will participate in next month’s Champions Trophy
after the Board of Control for Cricket in India
(BCCI) gave its all-clear to the move at a special general meeting on Sunday, a massive climbdown from its initial aggressive stance.
The BCCI
announced that the squad for the eight-team event, starting June 1 in England, will be picked on Monday. It was decided that no legal recourse will be taken against the ICC
according to the diktat of the Committee Of Administrators (COA).
The ICC
welcomed the decision from the BCCI
to confirm the participation of defending champions India.
“The hundreds of millions of cricket fans around the world just want to see good cricket and now we can all look forward to a superb event in England
and Wales starting on June 1,” an ICC
official said.
The meeting toed the COA instruction of sending the team and not serving any notice to the global body, which has nearly halved the BCCI’s revenue share and cut down on its executive powers by revamping the controversial ‘Big Three’ administrative structure.
It was a setback for the ousted N Srinivasan
faction, which was keen to take an aggressive stand.
Srinivasan, in fact, joined the discussions via Skype to air his views but didn’t take a confrontational stand.
“The outcome of the meeting has been positive. India
will participate in the Champions Trophy.
There is no pulling out. Tomorrow the squad will be sent to the ICC,” IPL governing council member Rajeev Shukla told reporters after the meeting.
“The honorary Secretary (Amitabh Chaudhary) has been authorised to renegotiate with ICC
as far as the financial model is concerned. There will be no binding on him.
