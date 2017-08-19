Bedi goes incognito to assess women safety in Pondy at night

Riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her 'dupatta' (shawl) covering her face, Puducherry Lt Governor travelled incognito to assess safety of women in the Union Territory after dusk.



In a WhatsApp message to media persons after a "night round" of the city yesterday, Bedi said, "Felt that Puducherry is safe for women even at night".



She, however, said that she would suggest a few measures "which need to be taken by the police to enhance security".The former IPS officer usually cycles to neighbouring areas of the Union Territory during her weekend visits to meet people of the town and address the issues concerning them.