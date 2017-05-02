Beheading of two soldiers dastardly act: DGMO to Pak army

The today told the Pakistani military that mutilating bodies of two soldiers was a "dastardly and inhuman act" which called for a response and unequivocal condemnation.



India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) spoke to his counterpart and expressed "grave concern" about the killing and beheading of two soldiers by in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in yesterday.



"The DGMO of the conveyed that such a dastardly and inhuman act is beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response," the army said in a statement.



The DGMO also conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that "full fire" support was provided by the Pakistani Army post located in the vicinity of the incident site.



The army said the DGMO also conveyed India's concerns about the presence of Border Action Team (BAT) training camps in close vicinity of the Line of Control in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.



The has already vowed an "appropriate" response to the "despicableact". The army has denied that it was involved in the attack.



Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had said yesterday that the "sacrifice (of the two killed) will not go in vain" and the Indian armed forces will react "appropriately" to the "inhuman act" of the Pakistani troops.



"This is a reprehensible and an inhuman act. Such attacks don't even take place during war, let alone during peace time. Bodies of soldiers being mutilated is an extreme form of barbaric act," the defence minister said.



The soldiers killed were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Press Trust of India