After with alarming levels of smog, witnessed an improved air quality in 2017 after implementation of various control measures, a Chinese said today.



The Chinese capital city, which is notorious for its smog, its targets with year-on-year improvement of regional air quality and overall favourable meteorological conditions, the Environmental Protection Monitoring Centre said.



The average density of PM2.5 in stayed at 58 micrograms per cubic metre of air in 2017, meeting the goal set by the State Council, the said."The density dropped by 20.5 per cent compared with the average level in 2016," Liu Baoxian, of environmental protection monitoring centre was quoted as saying in the agency.The density of hazardous particulate in the air is measured as PM2.5. According to the the annual PM2.5 level should be 10 micrograms per cubic metre.An prevention and control action plan, issued by the in September 2013, mandate to reduce its PM 2.5 density to around 60 micrograms per cubic metre of air by 2017 from the average level of 90 micrograms per cubic metre of air in 2013.While the city continue to witness sporadic days of heavy this winter, however, the Chinese capital remained mostly sunny and bright with clean air.and several cities in northern part of have been witnessing heavy for several years due to massive industrialisation and high usage of coal besides massive expansion of automobiles.The levels in the city dropped this year as phased out more than 4,450 coal-fired stoves in 2017, reducing the capital city's coal consumption by nearly three million tonnes, local authorities said.The move reduced emissions of 5,500 tonnes of smoke and 6,600 tonnes of sulfur dioxide, the Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau said.As part of the 2013 campaign, has phased out about 99.8 per cent of coal-fired stoves in the city and uses and other forms ofcompleted 338 projects to switch coal-fired heating system with in rural areas this year, with an investment of 8.5 billion yuan (USD 1.3 billion), according to the media.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)