Benefits denied due to non-matching of thumb print: BJP MP

A member in the today said millions of people were not getting pension as their thumb impressions no longer matched the impression stored in the data due to old age.



Sushil Kumar Singh raised the issue in the Zero Hour and asked the Centre to consider the matter seriously and resolve the problem.



The issue has adversely affected the elderly and the specially-abled people, he said.They have also been denied other benefits, Singh said, citing the example of his elderly mother who was not given a mobile SIM card because of her fading thumb impression and had to take a mobile connection in a relative's name.In many cases, iris (part of the eye) also develops deformities, he said.Singh, who represents Aurangabad in Bihar, also demanded a criminal case against telecom operators who received subsidy benefits meant for their subscribers.Tathagata Satpathy of the BJD supported him.Ravindra Kumar Ray (BJP) asked the to take initiative to raise the remuneration given to teachers hired for the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and consider regularisation of their services. and governments have done it, he said.Krupal Balaji Tumane (Shiv Sena) spoke about a disease which has hit orange orchards in Nagpur, harming its production. He demanded that farmers be compensated for their losses.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)