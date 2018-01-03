Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd to headline Coachella 2018

icons such as Beyonce, and are all set headline this year's Valley and Arts Festival.



The two-weekend gala kicks off on April 13 and ends on April 22.



2018 marks Beyonce's return after she skipped the event due to her pregnancy last year. filled in for the "Lemonade" in 2017.While this will be Eminem's debut at the Sunday line-up, had first performed at the festival in 2012.The announcement was made on the gala's official account.In addition to the three headliners, the line-up also includes French Montana, Alan Walker, Soulwax, Kygo, War on Drugs, Jamiroquai, rappers and Post Malone, R&B artistes and Miguel, and newly minted rock hitmakers The Man.

