Bhambri gets easy opener against Kadhe; Cilic gets bye

India's top Yuki Bhambri got an easy season-opener against wild card entrant while tournament-favourite and defending champion got first round byes at the Tata Open



Bhambri, ranked 116 in the world, had reached the second round when the ATP 250 event was played in in January 2017.



Bhambri had ended the year strongly with a title win at the Challenger and a semi-final finish at the season- ending Open while Kadhe re-joined the Pro circuit only this year after graduating from University and is ranked a lowly 608.The 25-year-old Bhambri, who shocked Gael Monfils at the Open, may run into eighth seed and world number 81 in the pre-quarterfinals.For Ramkumar Ramanathan, another wild card Indian, was today drawn to meet Roberto Carballes Baena, ranked 106 in the world. If Ramkumar, who is ranked 148, manages to cross the first round hurdle will meet Cilic in the pre-quarterfinals.Cilic, who ended runner-up to legendary at this year's Wimbledon, had suffered a shock second defeat to Slovakian Jozef Kovalik during last edition inSpanish Bautista Agut, who won the title last year, will meet winner of the first round clash between andSecond seed and world number 14 Kevin Anderson, the US Open finalist this year, has also got a bye.

