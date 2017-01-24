BHEL bags Rs 1,360-cr order to set up 6,000 MW power project

State-run power equipment maker BHEL, in association with ABB, has bagged a project worth Rs 1,360 crore from Power Grid Corp.

BHEL's scope of work is valued at Rs 1,360 crore for setting up an 800 kV, 6,000 MW link between Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chattisgarh) and Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu).

This is the second Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) transmission project contract for BHEL, the company said on Tuesday.

It is presently executing the North-East Agra 800kV, 6,000 MW, Multi-Terminal link, jointly with ABB.

This project will bring relief to power deficit Southern Grid. The link is expected to be established by 2019, it added.

For this project, among other equipment and systems, will significantly contribute by supplying converter transformers, shunt reactors, filter capacitors and instrument from its plant and thyristor valves from its electronics division, Bengaluru.

These valves will be used to convert AC power generated at the IPPs at Raigarh into DC power for transmitting it over an transmission line of over 1,800 kms and then converting it back into AC at the Pugalur end for interconnection with the Southern Grid, it said.

has been associated with projects in India since the inception of such projects. has been involved in successful execution of several links in the past like Rihand-Dadri, Chandrapur-Padghe and Ballia-Bhiwadi links and has established state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for products up to 800 kV.

It said that is a leader in the Power Generation and Transmission segments in India.

In the field of Power Transmission, undertakes turnkey projects from concept to commissioning as an EPC contractor for EHV Substations, Converter Stations and FACTS solutions backed by Power System Studies, it added.