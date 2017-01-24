BHEL bags Rs 1,360-cr order to set up 6,000 MW power project

State-run power equipment maker BHEL, in association with ABB, has bagged a project worth Rs 1,360 crore from Power Grid Corp.
BHEL's scope of work is valued at Rs 1,360 crore for setting up an 800 kV, 6,000 MW HVDC
link between Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chattisgarh) and Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu).
This is the second Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) transmission project contract for BHEL, the company said on Tuesday.
It is presently executing the North-East Agra 800kV, 6,000 MW, Multi-Terminal HVDC
link, jointly with ABB.
This project will bring relief to power deficit Southern Grid. The HVDC
link is expected to be established by 2019, it added.
For this project, among other equipment and systems, BHEL
will significantly contribute by supplying converter transformers, shunt reactors, filter bank
capacitors and instrument transformers
from its Bhopal
plant and thyristor valves from its electronics division, Bengaluru.
These valves will be used to convert AC power generated at the IPPs at Raigarh into DC power for transmitting it over an HVDC
transmission line of over 1,800 kms and then converting it back into AC at the Pugalur end for interconnection with the Southern Grid, it said.
BHEL
has been associated with HVDC
projects in India since the inception of such projects. BHEL
has been involved in successful execution of several HVDC
links in the past like Rihand-Dadri, Chandrapur-Padghe and Ballia-Bhiwadi links and has established state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for HVDC
products up to 800 kV.
It said that BHEL
is a leader in the Power Generation and Transmission segments in India.
In the field of Power Transmission, BHEL
undertakes turnkey projects from concept to commissioning as an EPC contractor for EHV Substations, HVDC
Converter Stations and FACTS solutions backed by Power System Studies, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU