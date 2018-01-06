Bhima-Koregaon violence: Mayawati terms Centre, Maha govt

Terming the Centre and of being "casteist" in nature, chief today accused the latter of trying to save the two main accused in the violence that took place at Bhima- near in which one person was killed.



Milind Ekbote of Samast Hindu Aghadi and Sambhaji Bhide, the of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, were booked under relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly "orchestrating" the violence at the anniversary celebrations of the battle fought 200 years ago in Bhima-



In a statement here today, said, "Non-acceptance of holding a discussion on Bhima- incident in the (as demanded by the BSP), shows the casteist attitude of the both the Centre and ""If the failed in giving protection to the Dalits, the Centre failed to fix responsibility," she said.The supremo also claimed that despite an FIR registered against the two leaders, no arrests have been made so far."This proves that the BJP in is trying to save the culprits," she said.claimed that people in have given a befitting reply to the BJP in the recently-concluded Assembly elections, and the people in too are fed-up with their"This will not stop here, as under the BJP governments, atrocities against Dalits, poor and backward castes are continuing," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)