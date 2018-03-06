Bhushan Power resolution plan is likely to be finalised this month

The resolution plan for Power and Steel, facing proceedings, is likely to be finalised this month, the IRP for the firm Mahender Kumar said on Tuesday. His comments come amid the Indian arm of Belgium-headquartered accounting and advisory firm approaching the Bombay to initiate arbitration proceedings against Khandelwal, who quit BDO India as partner in January to join rival "Resolution plans for Power & Steel Ltd are already in the process and the same are likely to be finalised within March 2018," said. He is the interim resolution professional (IRP) for the company. In an e-mail response to PTI, said: "While the issues for which we have filed a plea for restraint against Mr Mahender remain sub-judice, I would say that the core reason for us to move the Court was that Mr Khandelwals intended exit would have greatly upset the mandate as a Resolution Professional of Power & Steel Ltd and Educomp Solutions Ltd." He further said: "We had to stick our neck out and confront Mr in this regard as his intention was to relieve himself of his obligation to the Firm without notice." said however that the company "has gone to the court to tarnish our reputation as professionals because we are joining rival firm They are scared that they will not be able to establish themselves in IBC practice and hence jealous of our resolutions in progress". He said he did not want to comment further on the matter as it was sub-judice before the of Bombay. "We wish to state that the current dispute has no bearing on the ongoing assignments being carried out by us, he added. further said that he had already informed in the meetings of Committee of Creditors of Power & Steel Ltd and Educomp Solutions Ltd that he had resigned from the partnership in BDO. "I have also assured the lenders that I will complete the assignments of Power & Steel Ltd, and Educomp Solutions Ltd," said. He is also the resolution professional of Educomp. "In fact, Educomp Solutions Ltd assignment period is already over and the resolution plan is in the process of being submitted to NCLT," he said. Power and Steel, which owes about Rs 450 billion to lenders, is among the 12 non-performing accounts referred by RBI for NCLT proceedings. The Committee of Creditors had earlier rejected the bid of UK-based to acquire Power and Steel Ltd, leaving and in the race for taking over the assets of the bankrupt firm. Hit by rejection of its bid to acquire Power and Steel, UK-based later moved NCLT to direct creditors and resolution professional to consider its offer.