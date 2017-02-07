Big blow to Vijay Mallya: Karnataka HC orders winding up of UBHL

In a major jolt to baron Vijay Mallya, the High Court on Tuesday ordered the winding up of (UBHL), the parent company of UB Group, for recovering dues payable by the UBHL-promoted defunct Airlines.

"This court has come to a conclusion that the respondent company deserves to be wound up for failure to discharge their duties to pay up their creditors," Justice Vineet Kothari said in his order allowing petitions by banks and aircaft lessors.

Justice Kothari of the Dharwad Bench of the High Court pronounced the order through video conferencing.

The creditors including BNP Paribas, the lead petitioner, of (SBI) and aircraft lessors and engine makers such as Rolls Royce and IAE had moved the court to get back their dues of Rs 146 crore.

The judge said the assets of the respondent company cannot be left under the control of and could be handed over to official liquidator to achieve the winding up process according to the law.

"The assets whatever are left now cannot be left under the control, possession and management of the respondent company, and if necessary could be handed over to official liquidator to proceed further until winding up of the respondent company is achieved in accordance with the law," he said.

The lenders to Airlines filed the case against seeking dues from the now defunct airline. had given corporate guarantees for loans to run Kingfisher, which has virtually caused the collapse of Mallya's empire.

Mallya owns a 52.34 per cent in UBHL.

Justice Kothari also disposed of all Interlocutory Applications filed by UBHL.

The latest blow to the liqour baron comes after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court last month issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the Rs 720-crore IDBI loan default case as the agency sought his extradition from the UK.

Earlier, the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru had ordered the SBI-led consortium of banks to start the process of recovering over Rs 6,203 crore, at 11.5 per cent annual interest rate, from the embattled tycoon and his in another Airlines case.