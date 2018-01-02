Bihar minister's men, hotel staff clash over refund; plaints

The police has received counter complaints following alleged assault on a by employees of a hotel in in district, a charge denied by the hotel, officials said today.



Bihar's Urban Development and Housing Suresh Sharma was allegedly manhandled by the hotel employees yesterday following a dispute over refund of the booking amount.



Sharma was at Tarapith, a well-known tantric temple town, to offer prayers.In his complaint, the minister's said two rooms were booked online at the hotel. After reaching there in the afternoon, the entourage did not find the accomodation fit for a Kumar claimed when the hotel employees were asked to make alternative arrangments, they abused Sharma."We decided to leave the hotel and demanded refund of the booking amount but they refused, and the employees attacked us. The minister's securitymen rescued him and we were forced to leave the hotel," he said.Kumar alleged the hotel employees tried to snatch the weapon of the minister's security guard, resulting in damage to it. He alleged the minister's received injuries to his head.The hotel authorities, however, rejected the charge. A lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the minister's men attacked him in a drunken state.In his counter complaint at police station, Pranab Kumar Manna said since the booking was made online, he suggested the guests to cancel it via internet. However, they on refund in cash."During the argument, his people and guards attacked me with lathi and other weapons. They even broke the computer and vandalised the office. They were fully drunk and even pointed a gun at me, threatening to kill me," Manna's complaint says.District Magistrate P Mohangandhi has asked sub-divisional officer to look into the matter.The and his entourage, later checked into another hotel.Speaking to PTI today, Sharma said the hotel employees tried to snath the weapon of his security personnel which other members of his staff tried to prevent.He claimed the government did not follow protocol despite having been informed about his trip in advance.Sharma said there was no police escort when he entered the state via Dumka in Police, he claimed, was reluctant even about registering a complaint after the incident.Sharma said Chief Nitish Kumar, his deputy and P K Thakur rang him up to inquire after him.The returned to today after offering prayers at the temple.

