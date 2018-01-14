Bihar: Woman kills self, 2 children after hubby remarries

Days after her husband took another wife, a 30-year-old woman allegedly committed after feeding pesticide to her children in district, the police said today. Masiya Begam and her two children -- 6-year-old and 3-month-old -- died last night on their way to hospital at Kharseldenga village under station. Her third child, 2-year-old Ayesha, is battling for life at the here. Masiya Begam had married Ansar Alam around eight years ago and they were apparently living happily, Bahadurganj police station SHO Mahfooz Alam said. But their relations soured ever since she came to know that her husband had married another girl in a neighbouring village a few days ago, the SHO said. "Ansar and his second wife have been detained for interrogation," the SHO said.

