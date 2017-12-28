Bill criminalising triple talaq intriduced in Lok Sabha

A bill to make instant triple talaq illegal and void and awarding a jail term of three years for the husband, was introduced in the today.



Minister introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, calling it a "historic day" amid opposition to its introduction by members of different parties, including RJD, AIMIM, BJD and All Muslim League.



The is about justice and respect for women and is not about any or community, he said, adding that the practice of instant triple has continued despite the Supreme order terming it void.has to decide whether the victims of triple talaq have fundamental rights or not, he said after some oppositionmembers claimed it violated the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution."It is a historic day. We are making history today," Prasad said.The proposed would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and give power to the victim to approach a seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children.The woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the who will take a final call on the issue.Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form -- spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, and WhatsApp -- would be bad or illegal and void.According to the proposed which would be applicable to the entire country except Jammu and Kashmir, giving instant talaq would attract a jail term of three years and a fine. It would be a non-bailable offence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)