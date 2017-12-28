JUST IN
Billie Lourd honours Carrie Fisher on first death anniversary

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Billie Lourd has paid tribute to her mother Carrie Fisher with a trip to see the northern lights.

In an Instagram post, the 25-year-old actor said she took a trip to Norway with her father, Bryan Lourd, as a tribute to Fisher on her first death anniversary.


"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her," Lourd wrote, along with a photo of her father and the bright green northern lights flashing behind him.

"We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across (our) unworthy irises.' And she did," Lourd added.

Fisher had died in December 2016 of cardiac arrest at the age of 60.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 10:10 IST

