Biocon collaborates with Sandoz for next-gen biosimilars

Bio- firm today announced a global partnership with Sandoz, a division, to develop, manufacture and commercialise multiple biosimilars in immunology and oncology for patients worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will share responsibility for end-to-end development, manufacturing and global regulatory approvals for a number of products and will have a cost and profit share arrangement globally, said in a statement. Worldwide commercialisation responsibilities will be divided and each company's strengths will be leveraged within specific geographies, it added. will lead commercialisation in (US and Canada) and the EU including European Free Trade Association and Balkan states, while will lead commercialisation in Rest of the World including India, and (CIS), said. and MD said: "We are pleased to announce our collaboration with for developing a set of next generation " This synergistic partnership will enable us to scale up our capabilities for an 'end to end' play in the global biosimilars space, she added. is committed to increasing patient access to high-quality biosimilars and has five biosimilars currently marketed worldwide, as well as a rich global pipeline, said. "Biocon's collaboration with addresses some of the biosimilar opportunities beyond the near term opportunities being addressed by Biocon's existing successful global partnership with Mylan," it added.

