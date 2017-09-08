Biocon's Malaysian arm gets EU certification for insulin facility

Biopharmaceutical firm today said its Malaysian arm Sdn Bhd has received GMP compliance certificate from the Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland for its manufacturing facility.



"Biocon's subsidiary in Malaysia, Sdn Bhd, has been issued a certificate of 'GMP compliance' for its facility by HPRA (Ireland) as the representative European inspection authority," spokesperson said in a statement.



The certificate reflects that the agency considered the plant to be in compliance with principles and guidelines of good manufacturing practices for active substances, sterile and quality control testing operations, the statement added.Biocon's facility was inspected by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in April 2017."The facility is designed to manufacture recombinant human and analogs to cater to the needs of people with in global markets", the statement said.of today closed at Rs 335.15 on the BSE, up 0.48 per cent from its previous close.