Bishworjit Singh, Samira Abraham clinches gold medals

Bishworjit Singh of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Samira Abraham of Goa emerged the respective champions in the men's and women's sections of the senior National triathlon championship held here today. Bishworjit Singh clinched the gold medal by clocking a timing of 2 hrs, 09 min and 46 sec tocomplete the triathlon event comprising of 1.5 km of swimming, 40 km of cycling and 10 km of the run. Bishworjit took 21.53 mins for swimming, 1 hr 5 min and 06 seconds for cycling. Samiras net timing was 2 hrs 30 min and 04 seconds. She took 27.45 min for swimming; 1 hr 10 min and 16 seconds for cycling event took 51.05 minutes for 10 km run. In the mens category, KSH Minachandra of SSCB and L Mahesh from Manipur clinched silver and bronze medals respectively by emerging second and third positions. While Minachandra clocked a net timing of 2 hrs 11 min and 12 seconds, Mahesh clocked 2 hrs 15 min and 30 seconds. In the womens section the silver and bronze medals were bagged by Pragna Mohan by completing the event in 2:32:12 and Monika Nagpure (2:36:35), incidentally both are from Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU