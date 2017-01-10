BJP ally RLSP to go solo for UP polls

RLSP, headed by Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, has finalised its candidates for over 75 seats

Announcing its decision to fight the Uttar Assembly polls on its own, BJP ally RLSP, which is headed by Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, on Tuesday has finalised its candidates for over 75 seats.



The Bihar-based party's committee met here to finalise its candidates and suggested it may contest more than 100 assembly seats in the politically crucial state.



The decision comes after BJP showed little inclination to rope in Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) in its alliance, which includes some small regional parties like for UP polls.



Meanwhile, BJP sources played down the decision, saying has negligible presence on the ground in UP and its alliance with the saffron party is confined to Bihar.



BJP noted that even Shiv Sena, one of its oldest allies, has been fighting elections in the state on its own.



UP will go to elections in seven phases between February 11 and March 8, while the counting of votes will take place on March 11. The consists of 403 assembly seats.



Press Trust of India