BJP getting widespread support from people: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh today said the BJP was getting widespread support from the people. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the Gorakpur bypolls, the noted that the public believes in the mantra of development and governance given by Attacking the opposition and SP, Adityanath said, " and are indulging in negative politics, of bargaining and of opportunism. The state has suffered the negative consequences (of and BSP).

And in order to ensure that in future such situations do not arise, efforts have to made to shun of casteism and dynastic politics, and focus on development and administration." On the electoral understanding of the two opposition parties, he said, "This will have no effect. I had wanted that in this bye-election if the SP, and had fought together, then results would have been much better." Termed by Adityanath a "rehearsal" for the 2019 election, the bye-elections are witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the and the The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra respectively. The has nominated for Gorakhpur and for Phulpur seat. Ten candidates are in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates are contesting from Phulpur.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)