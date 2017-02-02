TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Mood in Treasury benches damp after death of MP, protests in House
Business Standard

BJP got billions of rupees from unknown sources: Trinamool Congress

Brien said govt's decision to cap donations to political parties at Rs 2,000 will not solve anything

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP collected billions of rupees from "unknown sources" and is now preaching about electoral reforms.

Party's chief national spokesperson Derek O'Brien also said the Narendra Modi government's decision to cap donations to political parties at Rs 2,000 will not solve anything.



"You want electoral reforms & you bring down the minimum figure from 20k rupees to 2k. Won't solve anything. Who you kidding?" he tweeted.

"And look who is preaching about electoral reforms? The party that has already picked up billions from "unknown sources," the party's leader in Rajya Sabha said.

On the Railway Budget, he said the "grand design" to merge it with the General Budget turned out to be a damp squib.

"This will damage the very core of the transport system," he said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

BJP got billions of rupees from unknown sources: Trinamool Congress

Brien said govt's decision to cap donations to political parties at Rs 2,000 will not solve anything

Brien said govt's decision to cap donations to political parties at Rs 2,000 will not solve anything Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP collected billions of rupees from "unknown sources" and is now preaching about electoral reforms.

Party's chief national spokesperson Derek O'Brien also said the Narendra Modi government's decision to cap donations to political parties at Rs 2,000 will not solve anything.

"You want electoral reforms & you bring down the minimum figure from 20k rupees to 2k. Won't solve anything. Who you kidding?" he tweeted.

"And look who is preaching about electoral reforms? The party that has already picked up billions from "unknown sources," the party's leader in Rajya Sabha said.

On the Railway Budget, he said the "grand design" to merge it with the General Budget turned out to be a damp squib.

"This will damage the very core of the transport system," he said. image
Business Standard
177 22

BJP got billions of rupees from unknown sources: Trinamool Congress

Brien said govt's decision to cap donations to political parties at Rs 2,000 will not solve anything

Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP collected billions of rupees from "unknown sources" and is now preaching about electoral reforms.

Party's chief national spokesperson Derek O'Brien also said the Narendra Modi government's decision to cap donations to political parties at Rs 2,000 will not solve anything.

"You want electoral reforms & you bring down the minimum figure from 20k rupees to 2k. Won't solve anything. Who you kidding?" he tweeted.

"And look who is preaching about electoral reforms? The party that has already picked up billions from "unknown sources," the party's leader in Rajya Sabha said.

On the Railway Budget, he said the "grand design" to merge it with the General Budget turned out to be a damp squib.

"This will damage the very core of the transport system," he said.

image
Business Standard
177 22